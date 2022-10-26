Ole Miss player inks deal w/ Outback Steakhouse

TAMPA, FLA. (Oct. 25, 2022) – Outback Steakhouse® signed its newest athletes* from top college

football programs across the country to its TeamMATES roster to launch STEAK IT TO THE

HOUSE— Outback's campaign that will take tailgates and team meals to the next level in

communities nationwide.

Fans and athletes of all ages can expect to score big when Outback and its TeamMATES drop

exciting promotions throughout the season, beginning with limited-edition NFT sports collectibles

available on October 27. As a part of the campaign, two of the top running backs in the nation—

University of Wisconsin Running Back Braelon Allen and University of Georgia Running

Back Kendall Milton—will be immortalized as NFTs redeemable for big prizes like signed

memorabilia and $100 off catering.

Outback will also partner with two of the most prominent college athletes on TikTok, Elon

Defensive Lineman Jon Seaton and University of Michigan Wide Receiver and Punt

Returner A.J. Henning, to create fun, engaging content representing the Outback brand.

Henning was a member of Outback’s inaugural TeamMATES program last fall, and Seaton has

amassed an audience of over 1.7 million followers through his lovable “Big Guy” content. Both

TeamMATES reflect the Outback spirit and will bring fans and followers alike together all season

long.

“Outback is a member of the community where several top collegiate athletic programs are

located and we’re also big fans,” said Brett Patterson, President of Outback Steakhouse. “One of

the best parts about being on sports teams is the camaraderie that comes from it, and we are

excited to continue our support of college athletes by giving teams a new option for their group

dinners with our catering offerings.”

A commitment to serving the community is a core value shared by Outback and its TeamMATES.

Allen, Milton, Seaton and Henning will use their partnership with Outback Steakhouse to donate

catered meals around the holidays in November and December to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fond

du Lac, the Boys & Girls Club of Athens, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and

Fighting Pretty. Running backs Allen and Milton will continue to demonstrate what it means to be

a good teammate by engaging with fans on social media and sharing meals with their offensive

lineman as they work together to take it to the house.

Outback continues to grow its roster of TeamMATES through additional partnerships with:

 Jaydon Hodge | Bethune-Cookman University | Defensive Back

 Dematrius Davis Jr. |Alabama State | Quarterback

 Josh Downs | University of North Carolina | Wide Receiver

 Justin Shorter | University of Florida | Wide Receiver

 Beaux Collins | Clemson University | Wide Receiver

 Sean Tucker | Syracuse University | Running Back

 Errington Truesdell | Vanderbilt University | Linebacker

 KD Hill | University of Mississippi | Defensive Tackle

 Jake Bobo | University of California, Los Angeles | Wide Receiver

Including its new fall athletes, Outback has now partnered with over 80 athletes across 38

schools and 15 different NCAA sports over the last year. The Outback TeamMATES program is

open to all eligible men and women college athletes to apply for unique benefits, including

Outback Steakhouse gift cards and official TeamMATES merchandise. In the last 12 months,

Outback has received over 450 applications to the program, and it will accept an additional 50

athletes in the coming months. Student-athletes are encouraged to apply for consideration at

www.outback.com/offers/the-tailgate.

*Athletes were signed in accordance with the recent NIL policy.

