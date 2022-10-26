Ole Miss player inks deal w/ Outback Steakhouse
Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022
TAMPA, FLA. (Oct. 25, 2022) – Outback Steakhouse® signed its newest athletes* from top college
football programs across the country to its TeamMATES roster to launch STEAK IT TO THE
HOUSE— Outback's campaign that will take tailgates and team meals to the next level in
communities nationwide.
Fans and athletes of all ages can expect to score big when Outback and its TeamMATES drop
exciting promotions throughout the season, beginning with limited-edition NFT sports collectibles
available on October 27. As a part of the campaign, two of the top running backs in the nation—
University of Wisconsin Running Back Braelon Allen and University of Georgia Running
Back Kendall Milton—will be immortalized as NFTs redeemable for big prizes like signed
memorabilia and $100 off catering.
Outback will also partner with two of the most prominent college athletes on TikTok, Elon
Defensive Lineman Jon Seaton and University of Michigan Wide Receiver and Punt
Returner A.J. Henning, to create fun, engaging content representing the Outback brand.
Henning was a member of Outback’s inaugural TeamMATES program last fall, and Seaton has
amassed an audience of over 1.7 million followers through his lovable “Big Guy” content. Both
TeamMATES reflect the Outback spirit and will bring fans and followers alike together all season
long.
“Outback is a member of the community where several top collegiate athletic programs are
located and we’re also big fans,” said Brett Patterson, President of Outback Steakhouse. “One of
the best parts about being on sports teams is the camaraderie that comes from it, and we are
excited to continue our support of college athletes by giving teams a new option for their group
dinners with our catering offerings.”
A commitment to serving the community is a core value shared by Outback and its TeamMATES.
Allen, Milton, Seaton and Henning will use their partnership with Outback Steakhouse to donate
catered meals around the holidays in November and December to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fond
du Lac, the Boys & Girls Club of Athens, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and
Fighting Pretty. Running backs Allen and Milton will continue to demonstrate what it means to be
a good teammate by engaging with fans on social media and sharing meals with their offensive
lineman as they work together to take it to the house.
Outback continues to grow its roster of TeamMATES through additional partnerships with:
Jaydon Hodge | Bethune-Cookman University | Defensive Back
Dematrius Davis Jr. |Alabama State | Quarterback
Josh Downs | University of North Carolina | Wide Receiver
Justin Shorter | University of Florida | Wide Receiver
Beaux Collins | Clemson University | Wide Receiver
Sean Tucker | Syracuse University | Running Back
Errington Truesdell | Vanderbilt University | Linebacker
KD Hill | University of Mississippi | Defensive Tackle
Jake Bobo | University of California, Los Angeles | Wide Receiver
Including its new fall athletes, Outback has now partnered with over 80 athletes across 38
schools and 15 different NCAA sports over the last year. The Outback TeamMATES program is
open to all eligible men and women college athletes to apply for unique benefits, including
Outback Steakhouse gift cards and official TeamMATES merchandise. In the last 12 months,
Outback has received over 450 applications to the program, and it will accept an additional 50
athletes in the coming months. Student-athletes are encouraged to apply for consideration at
www.outback.com/offers/the-tailgate.
*Athletes were signed in accordance with the recent NIL policy.
