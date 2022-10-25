No. 9 Bulldogs in control of MGCCC Invitational

SAUCIER — No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast set the tone in Monday’s first round of the MGCCC Fall Invitational, then the Bulldogs expanded their lead in the second 18 to take command over the 10-team field.

Gulf Coast, which shot 2-under 286 in the first round, also had the low score in the second and closed the day at 8-over at Windance Country Club. The Bulldogs are 15 shots ahead of Copiah-Lincoln, and another 14 in front of Calhoun. No. 6 Meridian is at 43-over.

“I thought we played pretty well,” Gulf Coast coach Brad Thornton said. “We got off to a hot start and were able to withstand the tough conditions with the wind in the afternoon. Stamina-wise, we were able to keep ourselves together and give ourselves a chance to win tomorrow.”

The Bulldogs had six golfers in the top 13 after the first round, finishing with four in the top nine after 36 holes. Chase Kaiser (So., Natchez/Cathedral) is at 1-under, one shot behind Co-Lin’s Alex Navarro.

Will Burnham (Fr., Jackson/Jackson Prep) is in third at even-par, with Andrew Zielinski (Fr., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs) at 3-over tied for fifth. Jackson Wise (Fr., Pontotoc/North Pontotoc), playing as an individual, is tied for eighth two more shots back.

The tournament concludes Tuesday with the final round teeing off at 7:30 a.m. It’s Gulf Coast’s last competition of the fall semester.

“We have to stay consistent,” Thornton said. “That’s something this team prides itself on, the depth we have. We want to stay level-headed and get the job done.”

Team Scores

Team Score

Gulf Coast 286-298—584 (+8) Copiah-Lincoln 300-299—599 (+23) Calhoun 299-314—613 (+37) Meridian 316-303—619 (+43) East Mississippi 307-318—625 (+49) Andrew 320-307—627 (+51)

T7. Rend Lake 312-319—631 (+55)

T7. Coastal Alabama 321-210—631 (+55)

East Central 318-326—644 (+68) Pearl River 336-328—664 (+88)

MGCCC Scores

Player Score

Chase Kaiser 69-74—143 (-1) Will Burnham 73-71—144 (E)

T5. Andrew Zielinski 71-76—147 (+3)

T8. Jackson Wise* 73-76—149 (+5)

T13. Kemit Spears 73-78—151 (+7)

T16. Raines Walker* 76-76—152 (+8)

T28. Kyle Davidson* 79-79—158 (+14)

T33. Mateo Jimenez* 77-84—161 (+17)

* — Played as individual

