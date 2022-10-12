No. 8 Pearl River’s Alex Emery claims MACCC Player of the Week honor

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After yet another incredible week for the No. 8 Pearl River men’s soccer team, Alex Emery (Gulfport; West Harrison) has claimed the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week.

Emery joins teammates Maddux Francis (Poplarville) and Christopher Dommer (Copenhagen, Denmark) as men’s soccer players to be named Players of the Week this year.

The forward was given the award after scoring three goals and dishing out two assists across victories over Itawamba and Hinds.

Against Itawamba, Pearl River found itself in an early 2-0 deficit but used a pair of second-half goals from Emery to climb back and win the match 3-2. Emery came up big once again against Hinds. Locked in a 1-1 tie, Emery dished out a pair of assists to push the Wildcat lead out to 3-1. After Hinds cut the deficit to one goal, Emery was able to put a goal into the back of the net to give PRCC a cushion.

Emery has been a massive part of Pearl River’s success this season, tallying a team-leading and conference-leading 13 goals. He’s also helped create some goals, earning four assists.

NEXT UP

The Wildcats go on the road next Tuesday for a match against rival Gulf Coast. The contest is set to get underway at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed at MGCCCBulldogs.com/watch. Pearl River returns to PRCC Soccer Complex next Friday for sophomore night against Copiah-Lincoln.

