No. 8 Bulldogs Collect Team and Individual Titles at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

The 8th-ranked Mississippi State women’s golf team has done it again. For the second time in as many tournaments, the Bulldogs are coming back to Starkville as champions, this time of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Adding to the team’s celebration was the individual title won by

The Bulldogs, who entered the day two strokes back of Magnolia State foe, No. 10 Ole Miss, delivered a stellar final 18 to capture the title. In the final round of the event, Mississippi State was 2-under par as a team, eight strokes better in the final round than Ole Miss who was 6-over par for the day and 21-over par for the tournament.

As a team, the Bulldogs recorded an exceptional final round that featured two eagles on the back nine by Hannah Levi and Julia Lopez Ramirez to seal the victory. The Bulldogs have now turned in two phenomenal final rounds in back-to-back events to come from behind to capture the team title.

Julia Lopez Ramirez has made sure that the second verse of her Bulldog career is the same as the first. After capturing three individual titles her freshman year, Lopez Ramirez has now captured the individual crown at the 2022 Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Lopez Ramirez paced the field from start to finish in her victory as she never dropped below second throughout the event. In the opening round, Lopez Ramirez broke the women’s records for Blessings Golf Club Course Record and Blessings Collegiate Invitational’s lowest round (65, 7-under par). In the final round, Lopez Ramirez delivered her 13th round in the 60s, carding a 6-under par 66 in the final round. Throughout the event, Lopez Ramirez sunk 19 birdies, most of the event.

Izzy Pellot has been very reliable for MSU through her first three career events. Each event, Pellot has improved her score and placing. It the final round of at the Blessings, Pellot carded a 2-over par 74 to finish tied for 11th at the event. Pellot carded the sixth most birdies of the event (11). This was Pellot’s second consecutive top 15 finish of her career.

Hannah Levi was very effective in her final round from Fayetteville. On the front nine, Levi parred seven and added a birdie that allowed State to begin building their lead at the top of the leaderboard. On the back nine, Levi sunk an eagle on 15 to propel State to a double-digit stroke lead over Ole Miss with only three holes left to play. Levi carded a third-round score of 1-under par to finish in a tie for 11th with a three-round score of 223. This was Levi’s 11th career top 15 finish.

The senior duo of Abbey Daniel and Ashley Gilliam round out the scoring for the Bulldogs. Abbey Daniel shot a three-round score of 231 and tied for 35th, while Ashley Gilliam earned an event score of 234 while earning a tie for 41st.

Next time on the greens, the Bulldogs will be at home for their lone home event of the year. Mississippi State will proudly be hosting The Ally from Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point, Miss. on Oct.17-18. Admission is free and everyone is encouraged to attend. More information will be available via www.hailstate.com.

Quoting Head Coach Charlie Ewing

On The Team Title

“I am so proud of this team. They do not surprise me but they sure do impress me all the time. This win was all about being resilient and tough. That was a requirement to be successful today and each one of them answered that call. Every day I’m so grateful to have a group like this. As coaches we want nothing more than to see them succeed because we really believe they deserve it so that’s what makes a day like today special.”

On Julia’s Individual Title

“Julia earning her fourth win is fantastic. She’s a rare player and competitor and we sure are thankful to dress her in the maroon and white each day. Her role goes well beyond her scoring average or trophies in this program and I can promise you that’s believed to be true amongst the entire team. We are so proud of her for what she’s accomplished thus far and are excited to see what is still to come.”

2022 Blessings Collegiate Invitational

The Rundown:

Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Schedule: Monday-Wednesday, October 3-5, 2022

Course: Blessings Golf Club || Fayetteville, Arkansas

Yardage: 6,452 Yards || Par 72

Format: 54-Hole, Stroke-Play Format- Men’s and Women’s Mixed Event

Mississippi State Lineup:

