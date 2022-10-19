No. 3 Ranked Bulldogs Complete The Ally

West Point, Miss. – The third-ranked Bulldogs closed the book on another year of their annual home event on Tuesday. After 54 holes from Old Waverly, State finished third with 22-over par (886).

In her last event in front of the Bulldog faithful, Hannah Levi led MSU through the final round. On the back nine, Levi sunk her second eagle of the tournament on hole 14 before following it up with birdies on holes 15 and 18 to card 1-under par (71) in the third round. Levi finished nineteenth and rolled in the third most pars of the event (37).

“Mississippi State has been home for the last five years,” Levi said. “I have made a lot of friends and honestly, you cannot beat the people of Mississippi State. I grew up a Mississippi State fan. Getting to play golf here under Coach [Charlie] Ewing and Coach Lauren [Whyte] has been a dream come true. They are amazing coaches. I am so grateful for this university. Mississippi State has given me so much. I have gotten to meet so many great people. There is a lot of great people here and I cannot imagine spending my last five years anywhere else than at Mississippi State playing collegiate golf.”

Abbey Daniel used a very strong showing on Tuesday to secure her second top-10 finish (tied for 10th with 4-over). Daniel rolled eight straight pars to begin her day before adding three birdies on the back nine to card an even-par 72 in the last round. Throughout the event, Daniel sunk the fourth most birdies with nine.

The freshman/sophomore duo of Izzy Pellot and Julia Lopez Ramirez both finished tied for 20th with 9-over par. In the last round, Pellot started out hot, sinking birdies on holes 1 and 2 to propel herself up the leaderboard en route to posting 2-over par (74). Pellot has now secured three straight top-20 finishes in her young Bulldog career. Lopez Ramirez finished strong on the back nine, rolling in six pars while adding a birdie on 13.

Ashley Gilliam finished tied for 29th with 12-over par. Throughout The Ally, Gilliam sunk 34 pars (sixth most).

“It is really hard to put into words what Hannah [Levi] has meant to this program. Recruiting-wise, you always want to find someone like Hannah who will lead the program and treats people right. Hannah is a fantastic golfer but the things that she does that do not show up on the leaderboard are the most important things. She has had such a great impact on this program and I know she is such a great lifelong friend to so many here at Mississippi State.”

Mississippi State Place Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd.3 Ashley Gilliam T29 76 (+4) 77 (+5) 71 (-1) Izzy Pellot T20 81 (+9) 70 (-2) 74 (+2) Abbey Daniel T10 76 (+4) 72 (E) 72 (E) Hannah Levi 19 77 (+5) 73 (+1) 71 (-1) Julia Lopez Ramirez T20 74 (+2) 73 (+1) 78 (+6)

