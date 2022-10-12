No. 12 PRCC’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir tabbed MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Following another remarkable run of form, No. 12 Pearl River’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland.; Flensborg) has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Goalkeeper of the Week.

The honor earns the Wildcats the clean sweep for women’s soccer weekly awards as sophomore Jess Harrison (Gulfport; St. Patrick) was named Player of the Week.

Guðmundsdóttir claims the award after leading Pearl River to a perfect 3-0 week with victories against Itawamba, Hinds and Oxford College of Emory.

The sophomore earned a shutout in the 3-0 victory over Itawamba, making five saves in the contest. A few days later, the Wildcats claimed a 3-0 win at Hinds. The sophomore made four saves in the contest to earn the shutout. Guðmundsdóttir turned away four shots and allowed just one goal in Pearl River’s 10-1 thrashing of Oxford College of Emory.

Guðmundsdóttir has been a mainstay between the posts for the Wildcats this season and has helped lift them to an 11-1-1 overall record and a 5-1-1 conference record. She has tallied 64 saves this season and allowed just seven goals. Her 0.62 goals-against average is 12th best in the NJCAA and ranks sixth in the MACCC.

Pearl River returns to action Tuesday for a match against archrival Gulf Coast. Kickoff for the contest is set for 5 p.m. The match will be livestreamed at MGCCCBulldogs.com/watch. The Wildcats return to PRCC Soccer Complex next Friday for a match against Copiah-Lincoln. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Pearl River livestreams all games for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold.

