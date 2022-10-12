No. 12 Pearl River’s Jess Harrison named MACCC Player of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After helping lead the No. 12 Pearl River women’s soccer team to a perfect week, Jess Harison (Gulfport; St. Patrick) has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week.

PRCC swept the women’s soccer awards this week as Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland.; Flensborg) was named Goalkeeper of the Week.

The Wildcat striker takes home the honor after leading Pearl River to a trio of victories against Itawamba, Hinds and Oxford College of Emory.

In a 3-0 victory over Itawamba, Harrison netted one goal. She followed up that performance by picking up two goals in a 3-0 win against Hinds. The sophomore continued her hot streak on Sunday, scoring a pair of goals against Oxford College of Emory.

The Wildcats currently hold an 11-1-1 overall record with a 5-1-1 mark in MACCC play and Harrison has been a major part of the success, scoring 10 goals and assisting on one.

NEXT UP



Pearl River returns to action Tuesday for a match against archrival Gulf Coast. Kickoff for the contest is set for 5 p.m. The match will be livestreamed at MGCCCBulldogs.com/watch. The Wildcats return to PRCC Soccer Complex next Friday for a match against Copiah-Lincoln. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

TUNE IN



Pearl River livestreams all games for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app stores.

