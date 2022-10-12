No. 12 Pearl River’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir earns NJCAA honor

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — One day after being named the MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week, No. 12 Pearl River’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland.; Flensborg) has been recognized at the national level. The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Wednesday that Guðmundsdóttir has been named the DII Women’s Goalkeeper of the Week.

Guðmundsdóttir joins Pearl River men’s soccer’s Alex Emery (Gulfport; West Harrison), who earned NJCAA Player of the Week.

The honor comes after an incredible week from the PRCC shot-stopper, which saw her earn three wins and a pair of clean sheets.

In a 3-0 victory over Itawamba, Guðmundsdóttir made five saves. She followed that performance by turning away four shots in a 3-0 win at Hinds. She capped off the great week by making four saves and allowing just one goal in a massive 10-1 victory against Oxford College of Emory.

Guðmundsdóttir has been remarkable at the goalkeeper position for PRCC this season and has helped the Wildcats cruise to an 11-1-1 overall record. So far this season, she has played 1010 minutes in goal and has made 64 saves to just seven goals allowed. Her .901 save percentage ranks eighth in the NJCAA and her 0.62 goals-against average is 12th.

NEXT UP



Pearl River returns to action Tuesday for a match against archrival Gulf Coast. Kickoff for the contest is set for 5 p.m. The match will be livestreamed at MGCCCBulldogs.com/watch. The Wildcats return to PRCC Soccer Complex next Friday for a match against Copiah-Lincoln. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

TUNE IN



