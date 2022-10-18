NFL Rebels: Week 6

OXFORD, Miss. – Here at OleMissSports.com, we are proud to update Rebel fans on the status of our former players who lace up their cleats on Sundays in the NFL. The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 29 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Elijah Moore.

The week was highlighted by Dawson Knox’s game-winning 14-yard touchdown reception in the Bills vs. Chiefs Sunday game. Overall, 16 former Rebels played in the sixth week of the 2022 season. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:

#34 Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders completed their bye week during Week 6 of competition.

#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Brought in five passes and a touchdown to lead the Eagles in receiving yards at 67 and help the Eagles remain undefeated.

#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars

Was listed as inactive in the Week 6 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

#17 Evan Engram | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars

Started at tight end and hauled in five receptions for 40 yards against the Colts.

#38 Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers

Started at free safety against the Rams and recorded the second-most tackles on the team with six solo and two assisted tackles, including a tackle for a loss of 1 yard.

#98 Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers

Saw action on his 22 defensive snaps in the Week 6 matchup against the Rams.

#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals

Picked up three solo tackles and one assisted tackle against the Saints to contribute to a Bengals win.

#94 Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions

The Lions completed their bye week during Week 6 of competition.

#97 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Recorded two tackles in the Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.

#31 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Assisted in a special teams tackle against the Commanders on Thursday night.

#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Caught the game-winning 14-yard pass for a touchdown against the Chiefs. Started at tight end, bringing in 37 receiving yards to give the Bills a 5-1 record.

#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Recovered a fumble on special teams to give the ball back to the Chargers’ offense and lead to a field goal.

#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins

Started at left tackle and played in all 78 offensive snaps against the Vikings.

#14 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Logged 34 receiving yards in the Seahawks’ win against the Cardinals.

#8 Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets

Started at wide receiver and helped gain a Jets victory over the Packers.

#70 Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers

Started at right guard, competing in 68 offensive snaps against the Jets.

#93 Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers

Participated in five special teams snaps in the Steelers win against the Patriots.

#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans

The Texans completed their bye week during Week 6 of competition.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Saw action in 11 defensive snaps against the Eagles.

#88 Kenny Yeboah | TE | New York Jets

Competed in 26 snaps on special teams to gain a Jets win.

INJURED RESERVE

Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals

Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans

Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers

Jerrion Ealy | RB | Kansas City Chiefs

A.J. Moore | S | Tennessee Titans