NFL Rebels Update: Week 5
Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022
OXFORD, Miss. – Here at OleMissSports.com, we are proud to update Rebel fans on the status of our former players who lace up their cleats on Sundays in the NFL. The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 28 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Elijah Moore.
The NFL Rebels held up big-time plays throughout the week including a 50-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf, a D.J. Jones sack for the loss of six yards, and 11 tackles from Jaylon Jones. Overall, 16 former Rebels played in the fourth week of the 2022 season. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:
#34 Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders
Hauled in 29 receiving yards and five rushing yards against the Chiefs.
#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
Brought in three passes for 32 receiving yards to keep the Eagles’ winning streak alive at 5-0.
#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars
Was listed as inactive in the Week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans.
#17 Evan Engram | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars
Started at tight end and was second on the team with 10 targets to haul in 69 reception yards with a long deep middle pass for 28 yards.
#38 Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers
Forced three solo tackles and one assisted tackle in the 49ers matchup.
#98 Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers
Pushed his way through for two quarterback hits on his 23 defensive snaps.
#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals
Picked up three solo tackles and one assisted tackle against the Ravens.
#94 Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions
Brought down one solo tackle against the New England Patriots.
#97 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
Brought down five combined tackles, four of them being solo, and recorded a big-time sack for the loss of six yards against the Colts.
#31 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
Started at defensive back, leading for the Bears defensively with 11 tackles, eight being solo, and forcing a fumble on special teams.
#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
Was listed as inactive in the Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
Recorded one tackle on his 14 special team snaps to lead the Chargers to a 30-28 win over the Browns.
#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins
Started at right tackle and recorded a solo tackle from a fumble recovery in his 67 offensive snaps.
#14 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks
Hauled in 88 receiving yards including a deep left 50-yard pass for a touchdown.
#8 Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets
Brought down one pass for 11 yards to assist in the 40-17 Jets win over the Dolphins.
#70 Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers
Started at right guard, competing in all 63 offensive snaps against the Giants.
#93 Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
Was listed as inactive in the Week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans
Started at left tackle, playing all 58 snaps on offense and allowing zero sacks to give the Texans a win over the Jaguars.
#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
Played overall defense and earned two tackles, a quarterback hit, a fumble recovery, and a tackle for the loss of three yards against the Rams.
INJURED RESERVE
Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals
Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans
Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers
Jerrion Ealy | RB | Kansas City Chiefs
A.J. Moore | S | Tennessee Titans
PRACTICE SQUAD
Dontario Drummond | WR | Dallas Cowboys
DeMarquis Gates | LB | Chicago Bears
Braylon Sanders | WR | Miami Dolphins
Kenny Yeboah | TE | New York Jets