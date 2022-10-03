MSU Wins A Pair On Day 2 Of ITA All-American

TULSA, Okla., – Mississippi State picked up a pair of singles wins during the third round of prequalifying at the ITA All-American Championships on Sunday morning.

Ewen Lumsden and Carles Hernandez each garnered wins over Power Five opponents and earned their third victories at the event overall. Lumsden downed Tennessee’s Boris Kozlov 6-4, 6-3 while Hernandez rallied to beat Loren Byers of Penn State 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Both, however, would bow out later in the day. Hernandez dropped a highly-contested matchup against Auburn’s Will Nolen 7-6(2), 7-5 while Lumsden lost to Holden Koons of James Madison 6-1, 6-4.

Three Bulldogs also fell in consolation matches on Sunday. Seth Richey and Benito Sanchez Martinez both came out of the gate strong and won their first sets but succumbed in the second and third.

Richey edged Oklahoma’s Aiden Robinson 7-5 in the opening set but dropped the next two 6-0, 6-3. Sanchez Martinez topped Benjamin Kittay of North Carolina 6-1 in the first set, came up short in a second-set tiebreaker 7-6(3) and fell in the third 6-3.

Patrick Lazo also lost his consolation match to UNLV’s Dusan Rsovac 6-3, 6-4.

MSU has a pair of main draw doubles matches on tap Monday afternoon. Lumsden will team up with fellow newcomer Petar Jovanovic against the New Mexico pairing of Alexander Maggs and Jan Pucalka at 2:00. The No. 52 team of Gregor Ramskogler and Nemanja Malesevic will meet David Cierny and Bodin Zarkovic of Utah State at 2:30.

The winner of those doubles matches will advance to the second round scheduled for later in the afternoon.

Malesevic, ranked 52nd, will start Monday’s action in the first round of singles qualifying against Florida’s Jonah Braswell at 9:30 a.m.

ITA All-American Championships

Michael D. Case Tennis Center & LaFortune Park | Tulsa, Okla.

Oct. 2, 2022

Singles Prequalifying Third Round

Ewen Lumsden (MSU) def. Boris Kozlov (Tennessee) 6-4, 6-3

Carles Hernandez (MSU) def. Loren Byers (Penn State) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Singles Prequalifying Fourth Round

Will Nolen (Auburn) def. Carles Hernandez (MSU) 7-6(2), 7-5

Holden Koons (James Madison) def. Ewen Lumsden (MSU) 6-1, 6-4