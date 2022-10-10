MSU-Alabama Kickoff Set For 6 p.m. On Oct. 22

STARKVILLE – No. 16 Mississippi State’s road matchup against No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 22, is slated for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN.

The matchup will be the 107th meeting all-time between Mississippi State and the Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are currently riding a three-game winning streak, which includes a pair of conference wins over then-No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 25 Arkansas.

Mississippi State will travel to face No. 22 Kentucky this Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kroger Field in Lexington. Kickoff between State and the Wildcats is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

For more information on the Bulldog football program, visit HailState.com, or search for “HailStateFB” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.