Mixed doubles fundraiser set for Nov. 5

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast Tennis teams are holding their annual Mixed Doubles Tournament on Nov. 5.

The event will take place at the MGCCC Tennis Complex on the Perkinston Campus starting at 9 a.m.

The entry fee will be $50 per player, with each duo guaranteed three matches.

For more information, contact Gulf Coast tennis coach Sam Blackburn at sam.blackburn@mgccc.edu or 334-406-0781.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.