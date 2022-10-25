Miller Jr., Wilkerson Earn SWAC Honors

A pair of Jackson State University football players earned Southwestern Athletic Conference honors for their play in the win against Campbell.

LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week, and RB Sy’Veon Wilkerson earned SWAC Newcomer of the Week honors.

Miller, who also was named FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, recorded a season-high 13 tackles with one sack and two tackles for loss in the 22-14 JSU win over the Camels of the Big South Conference. Miller’s efforts helped limit Campbell to 126 yards over the final three quarters and only 247 total yards for the game as the top-ranked JSU defense held its opponent to under 250 total yards for the seventh time in as many games this season.

Wilkerson posted his second 100-yard rushing game of the season with a season-high 24 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown. Wilkerson gained 45 yards on five carries on the key game-clinching TD drive, capped by his four-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

The defending SWAC Champion Tigers will host Southern at 1 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game can be heard on 95.5 FM in Jackson, SiriusXM Channel 384, and Sirius XM Online Channel 974. The game can be viewed on ESPN3, with television replay on ESPNU at 10 p.m.

The day begins with the ESPN College Gameday telecast from 8-11 a.m. outside The Vet.