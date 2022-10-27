Miller Jr. Named FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player Of The Week

ackson State University football linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. has been named as the FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ win over Campbell this past Saturday.

Miller recorded a season-high 13 tackles with one sack and two tackles for loss in the 22-14 JSU win over the Camels of the Big South Conference. Miller’s efforts helped limit Campbell to 126 yards over the final three quarters and only 247 total yards for the game as the top-ranked JSU defense held its opponent to under 250 total yards for the seventh time in as many games this season.

On the season, Miller leads the Tigers with 42 tackles (25 solo), one sack, 4.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery returned for touchdown, three pass breakups, and three quarterback hits.

Jackson State hosts Southern Saturday at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.