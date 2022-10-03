Men’s Soccer game Friday canceled

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s men’s soccer game against ASA Miami set for Friday has been canceled.

There will not be a makeup date.

The Bulldogs entertain Northwest Mississippi on Tuesday at Perkinston. Kickoff at Bary Thrash Field is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

