Men’s Hoops Reveals Non-Conference Home Tip Times

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State men’s basketball has announced its game times and television network assignments for its non-conference games at Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday.

In slightly over a month, Mississippi State will open its 2022-23 campaign and play its first game of the Chris Jans era versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 7 – 6:30 PM – SEC Network+), a 2022 NCAA Tournament participant from the Southland Conference, at Humphrey Coliseum.

Fans can purchase season tickets through Mississippi State’s Athletic Ticket Office starting as low as $155 at www.HailState.com/tickets or by calling (662) 325-2600/(888) 463-2947 (GO DAWGS) for the program’s much-anticipated first season under Coach Jans.

Mississippi State is set to host Madness at McCarthy on Friday at 8 PM CT. Admission is free, and doors will open 60 minutes prior to the event. The first 500 fans in attendance also will receive a free ‘Madness At McCarthy’ T-Shirt. As at previous Maroon Madness events, the clear bag policy will be in effect.

With a pair of new coaches and highly talented rosters, Madness At McCarthy will give Bulldog fans their first in-person look at both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Madness At McCarthy also will feature a variety of skill competitions and giveaways throughout the night.

Following the 2022-23 season opener with Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the Bulldogs also play host to Arkansas Pine Bluff (Nov. 13 – 2 PM – SEC Network+), South Dakota (Nov. 17 – 8 PM – SEC Network), Omaha (Nov. 28 – 6:30 PM – SEC Network+), Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 3 – 1 PM – SEC Network+) and Nicholls (Dec. 17 – 2 PM – SEC Network) at Humphrey Coliseum.

All games picked up by SEC Network+ are streamed online only courtesy of the ESPN app and at www.ESPN.com/watch.

Once again, the Maroon and White is scheduled to play a non-conference game at Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. The Bulldogs have traveled to the capital city during eight of the last nine seasons. Furter details for State’s mid-December non-conference matchup in Jackson will be announced at a later date.

Mississippi State’s non-conference slate is already highlighted by a Saturday SEC/Big 12 matchup with TCU (Jan. 28 – 3 PM – ESPN2), a consensus top 25 preseason pick. The Bulldogs also have a return trip to Big Ten country to meet Minnesota (Dec. 11 – 7:30 PM – Big Ten Network) to complete a home-and-home series.

Mississippi State will take on Marquette (Nov. 21 – 7:30 PM CT – FS1) from the BIG EAST Conference, a program who has appeared in three of the last five NCAA Tournaments, to open the 2022 Fort Myers Tipoff. The Bulldogs also have a guaranteed matchup with either Georgia Tech or Utah (Nov. 23 – 5 PM/7:30 PM CT – FS1) in Fort Myers.

Mississippi State has a neutral site matchup with Drake (Dec. 20 – 4 PM) who has averaged 23.8 wins per season going back to 2019-20 at Battle in the Vault hosted by Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Bulldogs will square off with Akron (Nov. 11 – 6 PM CT – www.Barstool.TV/live) during the season’s first week at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers. The Zips has amassed a top four MAC finish in three consecutive seasons under sixth-year coach John Grace.

Visit www.HailState.com for the latest news and information on the men’s basketball program. Fans also can follow the program on its social media outlets by searching ‘HailStateMBK’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.