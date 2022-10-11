Men’s Basketball opens season at home Nov. 2

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will open its men’s basketball schedule at home on Nov. 2, and tickets are on sale now.

The 2022-23 season tips off against Southern-Shreveport at 6 p.m. in the Weathers-Wentzell Center, the first of two games at Perk in three days. Piney Woods visits on Nov. 4.

The full schedule can be found at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/sports/mbkb/2022-23/schedule. All games will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

Construction is nearing completion on the MGCCC Arena, and games will move across campus to that venue during the season.

Bulldog fans can go to http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets to buy your tickets today. Individual game tickets cost $7 for adults, and $5 for youths. Children 12 and under are free.

Gulf Coast is also selling basketball season passes, which will admit you to all games. Coach Hope Adams’ women’s team will play 12 home games, and Coach Tim Ryan’s men’s team will play 13.

Season passes cost $50 for adults and $40 for youth, plus ticketing and processing fees.

The Bulldogs will play eight of their 12 non-conference games at home. All conference games will be played after the holiday break, with Gulf Coast opening on the road at Holmes on Jan. 5. The first league home game will be Jan. 9 when Jones visits.

The MACCC has restructured its basketball postseason, eliminating the state tournament. The regular-season winner will win the conference championship, and 12 teams will advance to the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament.

The region tournament will see the top four teams have first-round byes. The first two rounds will be played on the home courts of the higher seeds, with the semifinals and finals at Mississippi College in Clinton.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.