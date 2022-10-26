Mandy McDaniel, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Staff Report

Amanda "Mandy" McDaniel, an eighth grade English teacher at Pearl River Central Middle School, has been named Nissan of Picayune's Teacher of the Week. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Amanda “Mandy” McDaniel, an eighth grade English teacher at Pearl River Central Middle School, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Since 2014, McDaniel has been working within the Pearl River County School District. She began her career as a teacher’s assistant at the district’s Endeavor School, before working at Pearl River Central Elementary and now at the Middle School.

Her favorite thing about teaching is working with children.

“You never know what to expect, but that’s part of the excitement,” McDaniel said. “We’re always learning and doing great things, but we get to have fun and enjoy ourselves while doing it.”

The most important thing she wants her students to learn in her class is that they matter and are important.

“I also want them to know and understand just how capable they are,” McDaniel said. “Many students doubt themselves and I want them to learn how to be unapologetically themselves.”

One thing her students may not know about her is she enjoys being outdoors.

“Camping is our favorite family past time because being outdoors and a part of nature is so relaxing and refreshing,” she said.

