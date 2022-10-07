Let Us Keep the Sabbath Day Holy

By Erlene Smith

“If you keep your feet from breaking the Sabbath and from doing as you please on my holy day, if you call the Sabbath a delight and the Lord’s holy day honorable, and if you honor it by not going your own way and not doing as you please or speaking idle words, then you will find your joy in the Lord.” Isaiah 58:13-14 (NIV).

For many people, Sunday is just a day off work and a time to do whatever they wish to do at the time. Many people miss so many wonderful blessings by not attending worship services. Genesis 2:3 tells us, “And God blessed the seventh day and made it holy,…

Worshiping God can bring a calm assurance that God’s spirit dwells in our hearts and gives us extra strength to live our lives confidently in His loving care. The joy we get worshiping God on His holy day will last all week even in our uncertain times of doubt and worry. Psalm 63:6 states, “On my bed I remember you; I think of you through the watches of the night.”

God is calling us all to come and worship Him. His salvation, comfort and joy are waiting freely to be claimed by us all. He can give us hope for any problems we may have. Psalm 9:10 tells us, “Those who know your name will trust in you, for you, Lord, have never forsaken those who seek you.”

Worshiping God not only helps us love and honor God, but it helps us love others as well. When we worship God, we find true joy, and we can share this joy with our families and our friends.

Prayer: Thank you, Lord, for giving us joy the world cannot give. Help us love and honor You especially on your Holy day. (Sunday)

Scripture from NIV.