Lady Hornets and Lady Maroon Tide gear for round one of state playoffs

On Saturday, Oct. 8 the Picayune Maroon Tide and Poplarville Hornets will play in the first round of the 4A and 5A state playoffs.

In the first round of the 5A bracket, Picayune, who finished 6-15 this season (3rd in district), will play the South Jones Braves (15-7) in Ellisville MS. at 6 p.m.

In the first round of the 4A bracket, Poplarville, who finished the season 12-5 (2nd in district), will host the Lanier Bulldogs (6-6) at 1 p.m.

Previously the Hornets beat the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils on senior night in a 3-0 sweep. The game was held on Tuesday and the set scores were 25-5, 25-12 and 25-16. Picayune previously lost to the D’Iberville Warriors on the same day. They were swept 3-0 with set scores of 25-15, 25-6 and 25-7.

Both Picayune and Poplarville will cap off their regular season this Thursday Oct. 6. Picayune will be on the road to face the Bay High Tigers (6-15) while Poplarville will host the Purvis Tornadoes (14-5). Both games will start at 6:30 p.m.