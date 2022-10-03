Lady Bears unable to match Pearl River, fall 3-0
Published 1:42 pm Monday, October 3, 2022
Looking to pick up a big win to turn their season around, the Lady Bears welcomed in the Pearl
River Lady Wildcats Saturday evening. And even though the Lady Bears put forth a strong
effort, they could not match Pearl River’s push, falling 3-0.
“Honestly I was pretty proud of them,” Southwest head coach Zach Mills said. “The scoreline
looks worse than it actually was. Realistically I think that they played hard. (Pearl River) is a
really good team.”
The Lady Bears (3-6, 1-3) were hoping to set the tone early with a goal, however, it was the
visitors who struck first with a score in the 18 th minute.
Seven minutes later, the deficit for Southwest grew to 2-0 following another score by the Lady
Wildcats.
The Lady Bears continued to fight, but could not get the spark needed to get their offense going.
Pearl River got its final goal with just over 29:00 to go.
The Lady Bears will be in the road Tuesday for their next contest as they travel to Decatur to
face East Central.