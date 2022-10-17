Lady Bears fall to Holmes in final regular season home match

Just like last week against Northwest Mississippi, the Lady Bears knew that they had a tough task ahead

of them with another ranked opponent. This time the No. 4 Holmes Lady Bulldogs came to town in the

final regular season home match. And even though the Lady Bears got off to a positive start, they could

not hold on in the end, falling 6-0.

“We knew that Holmes was going to be good,” Southwest head coach Zach Mills said. “And, honestly, I

hate it because the scoreline looked worse. But we actually played relatively well for most of the game.”

The defensive play for both the Lady Bears (4-8, 2-5) was on display early. For about the first two thirds

of the match’s first half, both offenses couldn’t get into rhythm. That was until about the 32 minute

mark when the Lady Bulldogs broke the scoreless streak with a corner kick goal.

It wasn’t long before the deficit unfortunately grew for Southwest as four minutes later, Holmes scored

on another corner kick making it 2-0.

The Lady Bears continued to fight but suffered another setback in the closing moments of the first half

as a Lady Bulldogs goal with just under :10 until the intermission made it a 3-0 game.

With the momentum on the opposing side, Southwest watched the deficit grow to four, six minutes into

the second half before another goal eight minutes later made it 5-0 in favor of the visitors.

The Lady Bears showed their resilience despite the deficit and continued to press on. With about 21

minutes to go Alexandra Shimasaki had arguably the best chance thus far for the Lady Bears to score

however the Lady Bulldog goalkeeper made a great play corralling the ball and preventing the goal.

Just a few minutes later, Holmes added another goal, rounding-out the scoring in the match.

Southwest returns to action Tuesday with a road match against Hinds at 5 p.m.