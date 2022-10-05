Kentwood woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Kentwood – This afternoon, shortly after 1:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 at the intersection of LA Hwy 1061 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Krystina Stewart of Kentwood.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Stewart, was stopped at a stop sign on LA Hwy 1061 northbound at the intersection of LA Hwy 10. At the same time, a 1998 Freightliner semi-trailer truck was eastbound on LA Hwy 10. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Chevrolet traveled into the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 10 directly into the path of the Freightliner. The Freightliner impacted the left side of the Chevrolet.

Stewart was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. A juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was also unrestrained and sustained serious injuries. The juvenile passenger was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to obey all posted traffic control signs and to remain cognizant of vehicles traveling in all directions when approaching intersections. Also, please make sure you are always making good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.