Karissa Kipp, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Karissa Kipp, a teacher at Pearl River Central High School, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Kipp teaches chemistry to students attending the 10th, 11th and 12th grades and has been teaching for a total of 11 years, all of which within the Pearl River County School District.

In that time she has taught 8th grade science, 8th grade math and high school level chemistry, calculus and advanced placement chemistry.

Her favorite thing about teaching is having the ability to encourage her students to accomplish things they may not feel they can.

“I love the moments of enthusiasm that comes after they finally realize they can do anything they try hard at,” Kipp said. “I also love the hands-on lab days.”

The most important thing she wants her students to take away from her class is that they can solve math problems.

“I want the students to walk away knowing that they are not bad at math…they can do anything if they only try.”

Somethings her students may not know about her is that she has three children, is a fan of horror movies and she loves to celebrate her students.

“I celebrate every student in our school on their birthday,” she said.