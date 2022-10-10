JSU Cruises Past Southern, Texas Southern in First Day of SWAC East Cluster

MONTGOMERY, Ala.| The Jackson State University volleyball team opened play at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Eastern Division Cluster hosted by Alabama State. The Tigers defeated Southern University, 3-0, and Texas Southern, 3-1 at Lockhart Gymnasium.

GAME 1

HOW IT HAPPENED

-Jackson State (4-12, 3-1 SWAC) got off to a 15-5 lead over the Jaguars to open the first set

-Southern University (1-15, 1-3 SWAC) attempted to climb back into the match but fell short as JSU took set one, 25-16

-Southern tied the score at eight with an ace from Trinity Lundy

– Taila Gaines immediately responded with a kill to put JSU on top

-Jackson State closed out the second set with a 16-4 run, 25-12

-JSU got on the board first in set three after an SU offensive error

– Jylen Whitten put down a kill for the Tigers giving JSU a 14-7 lead

-The blue and white gained a 20-11 advantage as Alexis Williams smashed one into the ground for JSU

-Jackson State walked away with the 3-0 victory after completing set three, 25-15

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

– Alexis Williams registered 10 kills and two aces for the Tigers

– Alana Washington listed four digs and three aces

– Damassy Thompson completed 16 assists and four digs; Karys Dove recorded 12 assists

– Trinity Bryant led the defense with six digs

GAME 2

HOW IT HAPPENED

-Jackson State (5-12, 4-1 SWAC) got on the board first with a kill from Jordan Jones followed by a kill from Alexis Williams

-Texas Southern (1-15, 1-4) tied the score at four as Thalia Cordero-Moreno recorded the kill

– Olivia Flanagan registered a kill to give Jackson State a 16-13 lead

-JSU sealed the 25-20 first set victory with a kill from Alexis Williams

-Texas Southern scored first in the second set with a kill from Brea Rutledge

-A kill from Jordan Jones tied the score again at 19

-After tying the score 14 times Jackson State took the lead, 20-19

-JSU’s defense held Texas Southern to its 19 points, taking set two 25-19

– Nevaeh Bray put down a kill to open the third set for JSU

-Jackson State took a 7-3 lead as Taila Gaines came down with the kill

-Texas Southern tied the score at seven with a kill from Jada Hall

-Jackson State tied the score at 10 with an ace from Damassy Thompson

-TSU pulled away with a 20-12 lead over JSU

-Texas Southern took the third set 25-20

-Jackson State started the fourth set with a 13-6 lead over TSU as Taila Gaines registered the kill

-JSU pressed forward with a 20-11 lead as Alexis Williams listed the kill

-The JSU Tigers secured the set, 25-17, and the match to complete day one with two victories

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

– Alexis Williams led the offense with 17 kills and an additional three blocks

– Taila Gaines registered seven blocks for JSU

– Damassy Thompson and Karys Dove each recorded 21 assists

– Alana Washington listed 10 digs and an ace

UP NEXT

The Tigers return for day two of the SWAC Eastern Division Cluster to take on Alcorn State on Monday. First serve is set for 10 a.m.

