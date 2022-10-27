Janet Schaller

Monday, October 24

Memorial Services for Janet Ann Schaller, age 78, of Picayune, MS who passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 will be held, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Benville Missionary Baptist Church.

Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Chaplain James Reardon will officiate at the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, she was a Homemaker and a member of the Lutheran Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gasper Philip Smith, Sr. and Esperance Aliane Reavis; her husband, Ronald Paul Schaller; her daughter, Terry Ann Soileau; her 2 grandsons, Philip Spaulding and Justin Murray; great grandson, Bradley Spaulding Jr; her sister, Aline Sonier; and her brothers, Gasper Philip Smith, Jr. and Raymond Smith.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jack (Bonnie) O. Blocker; her daughters, Gail M. Murray, Lynn (Chris) A. Murray, and Mary (Scott) H. Van Marcke; her 12 grandchildren, Paul Spaulding, Jason Blocker, Jenny Blocker, Brad Spaulding, Amanda Murray, David Crawford, Devin Van Marcke, Laura Lynn Crawford, Brandon Murray, Kyle Van Marcke, Nickolas Murray, Jenna Murray; her 9 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

