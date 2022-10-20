James Witt

October 17, 2022

Graveside Funeral Services for James B. Witt, age 82, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 1:30 pm at First Baptist Church of Carriere Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at graveside Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 1:00pm until 1:30pm.

Burial will be in First Baptist Church of Carriere Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bud Putnam will officiate the service.

A native of Carriere, MS, he served in the US Air Force as a Military Policeman, during the Korean War. Jim retired from Exxon Mobil and was a member of First Baptist Church of Carriere. He enjoyed going to Waffle House and Countryside Diner with his friends, and enjoyed spending time with his family. Jim will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.V. Witt and Margaret Baskin Witt; and his loving and devoted wife, Patricia Ann Witt.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Tim Johnson; his grandchildren, Jenna (Jacob) Golden, and Jesse Johnson; his sister, Jane Witt Roche; and several nieces and nephews.

