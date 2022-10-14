James Milton McIver

October 4, 2022.

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for former things are passed away. Revelations 21:4

Funeral services for Bro. James Milton McIver will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Matthews Baptist Church. Visitation will be Noon until 1:00 p.m. Pastor Michael Kelley will officiate.

James entered eternal life with his savior Jesus Christ peacefully at Highland Community Hospital in Picayune, MS surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He made God, faith and family the priorities of his life. He accepted Christ at his Savior at an early age.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife of 38 years, Sis. Tommie Lou McIver; four sons, Ross McIVer, Dwight (Jennifer) Taylor, Darrin (Alexandria) Taylor and Orentheal Taylor and other extended family, nieces, nephews, and friends. Interment will be in the Picayune Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home