Jackson State Claims #1 Seed in SWAC Soccer Tournament Published 2:34 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| The Jackson State University women’s soccer team will be the #1 seed in the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Soccer Tournament, the conference announced Saturday.

Grambling State (5-1-3 SWAC) lands the #2 seed, followed by #3 Southern University (5-3-1 SWAC) and #4 Alabama State (4-2-3 SWAC). Alabama State claims the #5 seed (4-2-3 SWAC), while Texas Southern (4-3-2 SWAC) is the #5 seed, with Arkansas Pine-Bluff (4-4-1 SWAC) securing the #6 seed.

Alcorn State (3-3-3 SWAC) and Alabama A&M (2-5-2 SWAC) will take the #7 and #8 seeds entering the tournament.

The 2022 SWAC Soccer Tournament will take place Nov. 3-6 at the PVAMU Soccer Complex on the campus of Prairie View A&M. Jackson State (8-7-1, 7-1-1 SWAC) opens the tournament on Nov. 3 against Alabama A&M at 10:00 a.m.

All matches will be streamed live on the SWAC Digital Network. Click here to see the complete bracket.

