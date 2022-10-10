Jackson State Announces 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball Schedule

JACKSON, Ms. | Jackson State University head men’s basketball coach Mo Williams announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule, which includes a home game against a Power 5 program at home.

The Tigers finished the 2021-2022 campaign going 11-19 overall and 9-9 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Jackson State’s season concluded in the first round of the SWAC tournament in a close game against Texas Southern.

JSU opens the season with nine road games against a mixture of mid-majors and power 5 schools. The Tigers will face Abilene Christian (Nov. 7). The Tigers will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to face Tulsa (Nov.12). The Tigers will face Arkansas- Little Rock (Nov.20) and Michigan (Nov.23). Jackson State takes its talents to Indiana to participate in the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic hosted by Indiana University Bloomington. JSU will face Miami Ohio (Nov. 29) at the event.

The Tigers begin a three-game road trip starting with SMU (Dec.3), TCU (Dec.6), and the University of Akron (Dec.11). JSU will host SEC opponent Mississippi State (Dec.14), in its home opener at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The Tigers hit the road to face the final slate of non-conference games. Jackson State will travel to Houston, to take on Texas Tech (Nov. 17). The Tigers will face Alabama (Dec. 20). The Tigers wrap up the trip versus Stephen F. Austin (Dec. 22).

The Jackson Men’s Basketball conference will duplicate the women’s basketball conference schedule. The Tigers will open up SWAC play on the road versus rival Alcorn.

Our other home conference games will include games against Alabama State (Jan. 7), Alabama A&M (Jan. 9), Bethune Cookman (Jan 21.), Florida A&M (Jan. 23), Mississippi Valley (Feb.4), University of Pine Bluff (Feb.6), Alcorn (Feb.18), Texas Southern (Feb 25th), and Prairie View (Feb 27).

The SWAC Championships will take place in Birmingham, Ala., from Wednesday, Mar. 8 to Saturday, Mar. 11.