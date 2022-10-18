ICC’s Anthony Jones named MACCC Player of the Week

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Itawamba Community College’s Anthony Jones was named Men’s Soccer Player of the Week by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) for his performance last week.

The sophomore striker from Oxford helped the Indians (6-4-2, 3-3-1 MACCC) to a big road conference win over Hinds Community College last Friday.

Jones had one assist and scored the eventual game-winning goal in the Indians’ 4-3 win, his third of the season as the Indians enter the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Indians play Holmes Community College Tuesday at 3 p.m., before hitting the road Friday to face Northwest Mississippi Community College and then wrapping up the regular season Oct. 25 when East Central comes to Fulton at 3 p.m.

For more information on ICC Men’s Soccer and the other 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com