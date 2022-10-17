Hornets earn big win over Aggies 41-6

The No.1 Poplarville Hornets were unstoppable in their 41-6 win over the Forrest County Aggies. They put up 27 points in the first quarter then 14 in the second quarter clinching a 41-0 lead at halftime.

Poplarville ran for five touchdowns, over 348 yards averaging 11 yards per carry. Head Coach Jay Beech said the offensive line, combined with the team’s running backs, did a great job of blocking overall.

“I thought our o-line was executing really well, and then our running-backs were right with them as far as executing. If they didn’t have the ball they were right there blocking as hard as they could for each other,” said Beech.

Defensively, the Hornets only gave up a couple first downs that night. The Rebels single touchdown occurred against the Hornets’ second unit but they were able to nullify the Rebels after they failed to convert for two points.

“We were very physical. Our defense kind of created a new line of scrimmage on each play driving their offensive line back. Our linebackers were there to clean up whatever got through and our secondary did a great job of tacking in the open field as well,” said Beech.

Offensively, Maurice Travis led the team in touchdowns with three, his longest rush being 29 yards. Avan Jarvis led the team in yards with 121 off just seven carries along with one touchdown. Tyke Smith ran for 42 yards off two carries. He had one touchdown for 35 yards. The Hornets final touchdown came of a 75-yard defensive scoop and score by linebacker Nakiel Trotter.

Beech said his offense came out clicking on all cylinders in those two quarters. They ended the game with only one penalty and zero turnovers, a statistic Beech appreciates.

Next, Poplarville (7-1), who sits No.1 in the 4A class and No. 11 amongst all Mississippi schools, will play the No. 4 Columbia Wildcats (7-1) this Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.