Hornets blow out the Tornadoes in district opener

The Poplarville Hornets football team stole a 42-0 win in Purvis Tornadoes territory this past Friday, Sept. 30.

The win moves the Hornets’ season record to 5-1 and 1-0 in district.

Score summary

The Hornets’ first touchdown came from an Avan Jarvis run for 13-yards.

Poplarville’s second touchdown came off a 26-yard pass from quarterback Matt Will to Evan Magee. Matt finished the game 1-2 passing for a total of 26 yards. The following touchdown came from Benny Jarvis Jr. off a 36-yard carry. Then Avan Jarvis collected his second touchdown of the night off a 39-yard carry. Jarvis finished with nine carries for a total of 132 yards. Marcie Travis capped off the night with two touchdowns, his first coming off a 62-yard carry. His second touchdown was a 16-yard carry. Travis finished with nine carries for a total of 174 yards.

The Hornets carried the ball against Purvis 26 times for a total of 327 rushing yards.

On the defensive end, Lawrence Jamison snagged his first interception of the season. William Harry and Nakiel Trotter both led the Hornets in tackles with 10 each. Eight of Trotter’s tackles were solo tackles. Aden Dedeaux also picked up his third sack of the season last Friday.

The Hornets’ win over Purvis was a solid victory and Head Coach Jay Beech was pleased with the win.

“We’re very pleased with our kids’ performances. [I] was very proud of their performance. They just played really physical like we asked them to. [They] tackled well, blocked well, ran the ball hard and played good on special teams. Just a very good performance,” said Beech.

Next, Poplarville will host the Lawrence County Cougars. They are 6-0 and coming off a 47-42 win over the Forrest County Agricultural Aggies. Kick off is set for Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.