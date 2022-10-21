Henry Bennett

Funeral Services for Henry Vincent “Vince” Bennett, Jr., age 75, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, will be held Monday, October 24, 2022, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Monday, October 24, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Dan Young will officiate the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he served in the US Navy and retired from his business, AAMCO Transmissions Services. Vince was a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping and traveling, and tinkering in his shop. Vince and Gloria found a special love, late in life. He loved and was very proud of his family. Vince was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Vincent Bennett, Sr. and Laura Lucas Bennett; his daughter, Shelly Bennett Elam; and sisters, Mary Jane Bergeron and Joyce Reiley.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Gloria D. Hinton Bennett; his children, Dr. Stephen V. (Leslie) Bennett, Missy (David) Barrett, Kimberly (Jeff) Mason, and Shay (Mike) Emelio; grandchildren, Mallory (Paul) Pelletier, Abby Bennett, Matthew Bennett, Ethan Bennett, Sidney L. Barrett, Blake Barrett, Brett Barrett, Brennan (Hallie) Davis, Shaina Roche, Elijah Smith, and Ian Emelio; and great grandchildren, Annie Roche, River Roche, Rowan Roche, and Alaina Davis.