Heidi Harriel, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Published 4:47 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Staff Report

Heidi Harriel, a transitional kindergarten teacher at Poplarville Lower Elementary, has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

She has been working within the Poplarville School District for the past three years. This is year is her first as a certified teacher.

Her favorite part of teaching is seeing students become excited when they make new discoveries and learn material for the first time.

“Also, creating bonds that last a lifetime are incredibly special and important to me,” she said.

One of the most important things she wants her students to learn during their time in her class is they can have a “can do” attitude. Her ambition for her class is to foster a love of learning while having fun.

“I want my students to leave my classroom with a love for learning that goes beyond the classroom,” Harriel said. “I want them to go on to the next grade level with the attitude of ‘I can,’ rather than ‘I can’t.'”

One thing her students may not know about her is she is a huge fan of Disney and taking vacations at the theme parks.

“My bucket list is to visit all of the Disney theme parks across the world,” she said.

