Funeral Services for Heath James Ladner, age 50, of Perkinston, MS, who passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 am at Union Baptist Church – 1628 West Union rd., Picayune, MS.

Visitation will be Friday, October 14, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm at Union Baptist Church, and also from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, October 15, 2022, prior to the Funeral Service.

Burial will be in Necaise Crossing Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Brother Billy Kent Smith will officiate the Funeral Service and Graveside Service; Bro. Craig Ladner will assist in the reading of the Obituary and Eulogy. Tribute to Heath will be given by Bro. Kevin Cliston.

A native of Necaise, MS, he was a Chiropractor and as a member of Union Baptist Church, he fully devoted his life to serving Christ. Heath was a faithful and loving husband to his wife Emily for over 26 years, and was a loving and caring father to his daughter Hannah.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clifton Joseph Ladner and Mazie Spiers Ladner; his maternal grandparents, Oliver James Cuevas and Ouida Mae Smith Cuevas; his uncles, Donald Wayne Ladner, Roger Dale Ladner, Monvel Cuevas, Richard Cuevas, and Ray Cuevas; his aunts, Patsy (Pinky) Cuevas Smith, Bonnie Cuevas, and Brenda (Odie) Cuevas Ladner; and his cousins, Zachary Ladner and Angela Shaw Lasso.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Connie Ray Ladner and Ouida Gay Cuevas Ladner; his wife, Emily Skipper Ladner; his daughter, Hannah Abigail Madeline Ladner; his brother, Keath (Stacey) Ladner; and his nephews, Eli and Evan (Rebecca) Ladner.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of Heath’s caregivers throughout the years: Dinah and Kyra Hathorne, April Smith, Terry Shaw, Perry Moran, April Norman, Shannon Levron, Shelby Barry, Samantha Rasmussen, Kelly Spencer, Nicole Grabert, Lacie Rester, Glenda Paulk, Stacy Love, Allison Stokes, Tagnela Perez and Gwen.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com