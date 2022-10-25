Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Hammond – Saturday, shortly before 9:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 at the U.S. Hwy 51 interchange in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Brandon Whittington of Hammond.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Whittington was southbound on Interstate 55 in a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons still under investigation, the Mercedes traveled off of the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the Mercedes traveled through a ditch before striking a tree.

Despite Whittington being properly restrained, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Whittington was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is unknown, however, a toxicology sample was obtained from Whittington for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.