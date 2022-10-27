Graveside Funeral Services for Grady L. Strain, Sr., age 80, a lifelong resident of Carriere, MS, who passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Carriere Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 from 11:00am until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be held at First Baptist Church of Carriere Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Pastor Ted Strain will officiate the services.

Grady is survived by his children, Sherrie Sibley, Donna Pace, Alysa Smith, and Grady L. Strain, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dana Gail Strain, for her council, support, and guidance during this time.

Pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Sr., David Salser, Michael Smith, II, Mitchell Smith, Robbie Nichols, Alysa Smith, and Skye Strain.

Honorary pallbearers will be Reece Moody and Carley Mitchell.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com