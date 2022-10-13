Geraldine Lee

Funeral Services for Geraldine Dawsey Lee, age 81, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. David Smith will officiate the service.

A native of Bay Saint Louis, MS, she was the owner and operator of Lee’s Quick Stop and attended Zion Hill Baptist Church. Geraldine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Raymond Lee; parents, Sammy James Dawsey and Martha Davis Dawsey.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Shelly (Jeff) Oglesbee; son, Arthur Ray (Michelle) Lee; grandchildren, Trent Raymond Lee, Wendy (Zachary) Byrd, and Lance Allen (Jessica) Lee; great grandchildren, Layton Byrd, Noah Lee, Leah Byrd, Jackson Lee, Anna Lee, and Jocelyn Lee; sister, Gloria (Norman) Ott; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com