Graveside Funeral Services for Gabriel Skipper, age 81, of Chunky, MS, who passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Union Baptist Cemetery.

Burial will be in Union Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Anthony Turner will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a retired worker in the Oil Field and a member of Union Baptist Church. Gabe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, avid outdoorsman and Christian who was dearly loved by his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bilbo Skipper and Carrie Lee Mitchell Skipper.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathleen Seal Skipper; daughter, Anna Skipper; son, Billy (Amber) Skipper; grandchildren, Robert Barnum, Bailey Skipper, Riley Skipper, Kelley Skipper, Jackson Skipper, and Madeline (Jake) Phan; great grandson, Colston Barlow; sister, Gaylene (Jim) O’Cain; brothers, Byron (Donna) Skipper and Steve (Joan) Skipper.