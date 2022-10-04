Frank McDonald

September 27, 2022

Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11am., visitation from 9am., until 11am., at Power House Of Deliverance, for Frank McDonald age 72 of Picayune, MS. He made his transition, from his earthly home to his heavenly home, on September 27, 2022, at his home, with his wife and family by his side.

He was a native of Laurel, MS. Frank works for J.J. Pryor, Bush Construction, he retired from Huey Stockstill. He was a faithful member of Power House Of Deliverance.

He leave to cherish his loving memories, his loving wife Perdita Simmons Mc Donald, of Picayune, MS., three daughters; Lyconner McDonald, Sheimeka McDonald both of Laurel, MS., and Cynthia McDonald of Picayune, MS., one son, AKeyik Simmons, two step-sons; Calvin Simmons and Kenonte Simmons, all of Picayune, MS., eight sisters, one brother. Preceded him in death, his parents; Tom and Shirley MCDonald, one brother, Charlie McDonald, and one, grandson Amurie Gaston, and 11 grandchildren.

Burial in the New Palestine Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.