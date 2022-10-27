Four Tigers Named to All-SWAC Teams, Coach Thorne Named Coach of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.| Four members of the Jackson State University men’s and women’s cross country teams were named to the 2022 All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) teams the conference announced Monday following the championship meet.

Tyler Duncan was tabbed SWAC Runner of the Year and All-SWAC First Team. Duncan placed first at the SWAC Championship meet with a time of 25:39.9 in the men’s 8K.

Jallah Galimah and Marquentin Barnes were also named All-SWAC First Team. Galimah placed second in the SWAC Championship meet with a time of 25:47.1, and Barnes clocked a time of 26:01.9 finishing in fourth place for the Tigers. The men’s team placed 1st overall to clinch its second consecutive SWAC title.

Joan Kiplagat was selected to the All-SWAC Women’s Cross Country Second Team. Kiplagat finished among the top ten placing 9th with a time of 20:24.5 in the women’s 6K at the SWAC Championship meet.

Jackson State head cross country coach, Mark Thorne was tabbed SWAC Men’s Cross Country Coach of the Year. Coach Thorne has led the Tigers to their second consecutive SWAC Championship Title.

