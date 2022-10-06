Forrest General Hospital names DAISY Award Winner for September

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – (October 5, 2022) Mia Richardson RN, BSN, a nurse on 8T at Forrest General Hospital, has been named the September recipient of the DAISY Award.

The award, which is presented monthly to a deserving nurse or nurses, exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.-

Mia’s nominator describes her as one the best nurses she’s seen in a while. “You don’t have to ask her to do anything; she just gets up and does it,” said the nominator. “She goes above and beyond for patients who are not even her patients.” She went on to explain that a patient has been asking for deodorant, and there was none on the floor. “Mia went down to the gift shop and bought the patient some with her own money. Not only that, Mia will work the floor and help the techs, no questions asked. No matter how heavy her work load is, she continuously tries to help staff to ensure that all patients are taken care of to the best of her ability. She is greatly appreciated.”

Richardson, a resident of Hattiesburg, received her nursing degree from The University of Southern Mississippi. Richardson said it was the love and care from health care workers and others that her great-grandmother received while battling lung cancer that led her to a career in the health care field. “I really enjoy helping people, and I’m a people pleaser, so I like to be there for people, especially in time of need,” she said.

“Nurses, like Mia and others, who have been nominated for and honored with the DAISY Award during the past year, are an integral part of what makes Forrest General such a caring and compassionate place for your healthcare needs,” said Phyllis Chambers-Berry, Forrest Health vice president. “I am so proud of Mia and how hard she works to make our patients feel appreciated and cared for in such a warm manner.”

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

Forrest General Hospital is proud to be a DAISY Award partner and recognizes one of its nurses with this special honor every month. Nurses are nominated by patients and family members, as well as other healthcare professionals. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is recognized at a public ceremony in her/his unit and receives a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled, “A Healer’s Touch,” handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.

To nominate a nurse for a DAISY Award, visit forrestgeneral.com/daisyaward.