Former Mississippi governor involved in a single vehicle accident

Published 9:59 am Thursday, October 27, 2022

By Special to the Item

Jackson, Miss – Former Governor Haley Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single vehicle accident. Governor Barbour swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived on the scene and Governor Barbour was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for non life threatening injuries. Governor Barbour is stable and alert.

