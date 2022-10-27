Former Mississippi governor involved in a single vehicle accident
Published 9:59 am Thursday, October 27, 2022
Jackson, Miss – Former Governor Haley Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single vehicle accident. Governor Barbour swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived on the scene and Governor Barbour was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for non life threatening injuries. Governor Barbour is stable and alert.