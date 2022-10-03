Forbes Selected As SEC Defensive Player Of The Week

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following his record-setting performance in a 42-24 win over then No. 17 Texas A&M.

Forbes picked off two passes during the fourth quarter against the Aggies and returned one of those for a 33-yard touchdown. It was the fourth career pick-6 for the junior from Grenada breaking the Bulldog benchmark previously held by himself, Johnthan Banks, Corey Broomfield and Derek Pegues.

Forbes is also the FBS’ active leader in career interceptions returned for touchdowns and also tops the FBS since 2020 with 11 picks.

Saturday marked the second time the 6-foot, 180-pounder has intercepted multiple passes in a game during his career. He also blocked a field goal that led to a 50-yard scoop-and-score touchdown by Decamerion Richardson that gave the Bulldogs a 21-3 lead in the third quarter.

MSU has had a player earn a weekly honor from the conference in three of the first five weeks of this season. Center LaQuinston Sharp was selected as the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week following wins against Memphis and Arizona.

