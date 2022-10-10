Football Downs Alabama State For 500th Program Win

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Jackson State University football team defeated Alabama State 26-12 Saturday at ASU Stadium to improve to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

Heisman Trophy and Payton Award candidate QB Shedeur Sanders completed 30 of 44 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and RB Sy’Veon Wilkerson rushed 19 times for 88 yards as JSU football posted the 500th win in program history.

The top-ranked JSU defense limited the Alabama State offense to 177 yards and 13 first downs in the game. After yielding 71 yards in the first quarter, the Tigers’ defense limited Alabama State to 106 yards over the final three quarters, including only four yards in the second quarter.

Trailing 6-0 after one quarter, Jackson State put together back-to-back long scoring drives to end the half. Driving 80 yards in eight plays, Shedeur Sanders’ 35-yard touchdown pass to Willie Gaines put JSU ahead for good, 7-6 at the midway point of the period. Just before the half, Alejandro Mata’s 36-yard field goal capped a 10-play, 71-yard drive as the Tigers led 10-6 at the half.

In the third quarter, a nine-play, 86-yard drive ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Kevin Coleman Jr. to extend the JSU lead to 17-6 that the Tigers would take into the fourth quarter.

Leading 17-12 in the fourth, an 11-play, 78-yard drive ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to J.D. Martin to extend the lead to 23-12 with less than seven minutes remaining. Gerardo Baeza’s 30-yard field goal with less than three minutes remaining completed the scoring.

Jackson State returns to action next Saturday against Bethune-Cookman in Jacksonville, Fla. at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+.