Evans earns Defensive Player of the Week honor

Following his big performance in Thursday's 24-20 road win over East Central, Bear football

defensive end Martavius Evans was named the MACCC Defensive Player of the Week.

Evans was all over the field for the Bears, finishing with a game-high 14 tackles, four sacks

(totaling 18 yards) and four tackles for loss (totaling nine yards) in his first start of the season.

He also recorded a forced fumble which was scooped up by Kharel Coney and returned 20

yards for a touchdown. The takeaway and score came at a pivotal point in the game as it kicked

off a run of 14-unasnwered points helping the Bears come back and pick up the win.