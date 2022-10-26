EMCC golfers place seventh at MGCCC Fall Invitational in Gulfport

GULFPORT — The East Mississippi Community College men’s golf team continued fall action by collecting seventh-place honors at this week’s MGCCC Fall Invitational. The two-day event concluded with Tuesday’s third round played at Windance Country Club.

Coming off their runner-up team finish two weeks ago at Briarwood Golf Club in Meridian, the Lions opened this week’s tourney by firing a 307 to stand fourth following Monday’s first of two rounds. After closing out Monday’s action with a 318, EMCC finished with a 323 on Tuesday to put together a three-round team total of 948.

Sophomore Matthew Phillips paced EMCC’s quintet by tying for ninth-place individually, including a 1-under-par 71 during Monday’s opening round that put him in a four-way tie for second place after 18 holes. The Columbus Christian Academy product completed the tournament with rounds of 76 and 77 to total 224 for the two days.

Former MGCCC transfer Spence Davis was EMCC’s No. 2 finisher on the week, following his opening-round 74 with scores of 78 and 81 to tie for 23rd place at 233.

EMCC freshman Carter Martin carded three rounds of 81 over the two days to place 37th with a score of 243. Fellow freshman Daniel Martin rounded out the Lions’ scorecard with a 253 total (81-83-89).

No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast concluded its dominant fall season with a commanding 32-stroke victory (875-907) over runner-up Copiah-Lincoln. No. 6 Meridian finished third in the team standings with a 916 collective total on the 6,659-yard, par-72 layout.

MGCCC’s Chase Kaiser defeated Co-Lin’s Alex Navarro on the first playoff hole to earn individual medalist honors. They were the only two golfers in the field to finish under par (-3) after 54 holes.

Coach Ashton Maddaloni’s EMCC Lions are scheduled to close out their fall golf slate by competing in the Jefferson State Invitational, Nov. 6-8, at Musgrove Country Club in Jasper, Alabama.