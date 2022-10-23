Driver killed in Washington Parish crash

Franklinton – This morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 16 near LA Hwy 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver was westbound on LA Hwy 16 in a 2022 Dodge Charger. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge traveled off of the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Dodge struck a tree and then became fully engulfed in flames.

Restraint use is unknown due to the severe damage to the vehicle. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment on the part of driver is unknown and this crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.